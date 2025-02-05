Left Menu

Chaotic Derailment Near Rourkela Shocks Residents

Three wagons of a goods train derailed near Rourkela railway station in Odisha's Sundargarh district without causing any casualties. Residents fled as the wagons approached Malgodown slum. The accident disrupted traffic between Railway Gate and Basanti Colony, causing inconvenience to commuters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rourkela | Updated: 05-02-2025 12:19 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 11:51 IST
Chaotic Derailment Near Rourkela Shocks Residents
In a startling incident on Wednesday, three wagons of a goods train derailed near Rourkela railway station, located in Odisha's Sundargarh district. The officials confirmed that the accident unfolded without resulting in any casualties.

The derailed wagons slid dangerously close to residential areas in Malgodown slum, triggering panic among residents. "We ran away from our houses as the wagons moved towards our colony," a local resident recounted.

As a result of the incident, traffic on the Railway Gate-Basanti Colony road was disrupted, leading to significant inconvenience for daily commuters navigating the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

