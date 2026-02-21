O.P. Jindal Global University Unveils New Master's Degrees to Fortify Democracy

New Delhi, February 21, 2026: O.P. Jindal Global University has launched three new Master's degree programs to enhance the democratic processes and fortify political structures in India. The programs were introduced in the presence of key political figures including Shri Om Birla, Speaker of the Lok Sabha, highlighting the initiative's significance.

The newly launched degrees—M.A. in Legislative Drafting, M.A. in Electoral Analysis & Management, and M.A. in Political Communication—aim to equip students with the expertise needed to navigate election management, strategic communication, and legislative processes. The programs are designed to address the growing demand for professionally trained individuals to engage with the nuanced realities of modern democracy.

The launch event underscored the importance of such educational initiatives in strengthening democratic institutions and processes. Distinguished attendees lauded the courses for offering a blend of theoretical knowledge and practical training, thereby better preparing graduates for diverse roles in governance and political communication.

(With inputs from agencies.)