Women and Youth on the Rise in India's Stock Market Scene

Women's involvement in Indian stock markets has been on the upswing since 2022, according to a National Stock Exchange (NSE) report. By December 2024, women's share in new investor registrations approached 25%, showcasing a noteworthy trend in gender diversification.

Delhi, with 30%, leads in female participation among major states, followed by Maharashtra at 28% and Tamil Nadu at 27.7%, all surpassing the national average of 24.1% in 2024. Conversely, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Odisha lag behind, with female investor rates below 20%.

The report also highlights a surge in young investors under 30, whose participation jumped from 22.7% in 2018 to nearly 40% in 2024. The younger demographic now dominates, while the presence of mid-aged and older investors is on a decline, signaling a shift towards a more inclusive stock market.

(With inputs from agencies.)