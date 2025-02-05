Left Menu

Women and Youth on the Rise in India's Stock Market Scene

A National Stock Exchange report reveals a rise in women's participation in India's stock markets, hitting almost 25% by December 2024. While young investors now dominate, regional disparities persist, with certain states lagging in female representation. The trend underscores growing gender and age inclusivity in the market.

Women's involvement in Indian stock markets has been on the upswing since 2022, according to a National Stock Exchange (NSE) report. By December 2024, women's share in new investor registrations approached 25%, showcasing a noteworthy trend in gender diversification.

Delhi, with 30%, leads in female participation among major states, followed by Maharashtra at 28% and Tamil Nadu at 27.7%, all surpassing the national average of 24.1% in 2024. Conversely, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Odisha lag behind, with female investor rates below 20%.

The report also highlights a surge in young investors under 30, whose participation jumped from 22.7% in 2018 to nearly 40% in 2024. The younger demographic now dominates, while the presence of mid-aged and older investors is on a decline, signaling a shift towards a more inclusive stock market.

