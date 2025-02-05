Zomato's Unique Hiring Strategy Attracts 18,000 Applicants Amid Controversy

Zomato Founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal defended the company's recent hiring process amid online criticism due to a controversial application requirement. Goyal revealed that despite the backlash, Zomato received over 18,000 applications for its recent job openings.

In a remarkable hiring initiative, the job posting for a Chief of Staff position required applicants to pay Rs 20 lakh during their first year, which was intended as a charitable donation, while Zomato promised to donate Rs 50 lakh to a charity chosen by the candidate.

Goyal emphasized that this role offered extensive learning opportunities equivalent to a degree from a premier business school. As of now, 18 candidates have joined Zomato and its affiliates, with four working closely with Goyal. The company views these hires as part of a strategic long-term plan to foster growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)