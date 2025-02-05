Left Menu

Maharashtra's New Online Platform Eases Registration for Construction Workers

Maharashtra has launched an online registration platform for construction workers, supported by 366 taluka facilitation centres for biometric and document verification. The Integrated Welfare Board Management System (IWBMS) enhances efficiency and transparency, processing over 5 lakh applications. Measures will tackle overcrowding and optimize service at high-demand centres.

Maharashtra's construction workers can now conveniently register online, thanks to the introduction of the Integrated Welfare Board Management System (IWBMS). For biometric and document verification, however, they must visit one of the 366 newly established taluka facilitation centres across the state.

Labour Minister Akash Pandurang Fundkar announced the commencement of this service on Wednesday. The online system replaces the previous district-level Building and Other Construction Workers Facilitation Centres, aiming to streamline processes such as registration, renewal, and benefits distribution. Since November of last year, over 5 lakh applications have been processed online.

To address overcrowding and reduce waiting times, the state government plans to expand facilities in high-demand districts and implement revised instructions. A coordination unit oversees processing pending applications to ensure timely resolution, providing workers quicker access to crucial services.

