Truemeds: Transforming Healthcare with Affordable Alternatives

In today's world, the power of choice extends to everyday essentials, but when it comes to healthcare, particularly medication, options often dwindle. Truemeds, a pioneering platform, is addressing this gap by providing affordable, high-quality alternatives to expensive branded drugs, reshaping the healthcare landscape in India.

Co-founded by Akshat Nayyar and Kunal Wani, Truemeds empowers patients with access to substitute medicines, leveraging an advanced algorithm that scans over 1.8 lakh pharmaceutical products. By recommending cost-effective alternatives sourced from top manufacturers, Truemeds helps users save up to 51% on medications, firmly establishing its role in India's healthcare system.

The platform's impact is evident: in FY 2023-24, users saved Rs132 crore by opting for substitute medicines, further reducing costs through exclusive offers. With plans for expansion and a commitment to quality over brand, Truemeds is changing perceptions of healthcare affordability and accessibility, enabling better health choices for millions.

