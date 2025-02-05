Left Menu

Truemeds: Transforming Healthcare with Affordable Alternatives

Truemeds is revolutionizing healthcare in India by offering high-quality, affordable substitute medicines, reducing the financial burden on those with chronic illnesses. With advanced technology and a robust distribution system, the platform helps users save significantly, while ensuring access to top-quality medicines sourced from leading pharmaceutical manufacturers.

Updated: 05-02-2025 14:31 IST
Truemeds, Founders, Akshat Nayyar & Dr. Kunal Wani. Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

In today's world, the power of choice extends to everyday essentials, but when it comes to healthcare, particularly medication, options often dwindle. Truemeds, a pioneering platform, is addressing this gap by providing affordable, high-quality alternatives to expensive branded drugs, reshaping the healthcare landscape in India.

Co-founded by Akshat Nayyar and Kunal Wani, Truemeds empowers patients with access to substitute medicines, leveraging an advanced algorithm that scans over 1.8 lakh pharmaceutical products. By recommending cost-effective alternatives sourced from top manufacturers, Truemeds helps users save up to 51% on medications, firmly establishing its role in India's healthcare system.

The platform's impact is evident: in FY 2023-24, users saved Rs132 crore by opting for substitute medicines, further reducing costs through exclusive offers. With plans for expansion and a commitment to quality over brand, Truemeds is changing perceptions of healthcare affordability and accessibility, enabling better health choices for millions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

