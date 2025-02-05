Blue Energy Motors Boosts LNG Fleet for CONCOR
Blue Energy Motors has secured a second tender from CONCOR for 50 additional LNG trucks, enhancing its fleet to over 175 vehicles. This expansion strengthens its leadership in LNG trucking and commitment to decarbonizing India's freight transportation, according to CEO Anirudh Bhuwalka.
Blue Energy Motors announced it has secured another tender from the Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) for the supply of 50 LNG-powered trucks. Delivery to the state-run logistics operator is set to begin next month.
This order follows the successful rollout of over 125 LNG trucks in collaboration with CONCOR, proving the efficacy and reliability of LNG technology in freight transportation.
With this latest expansion, Blue Energy Motors' total fleet will exceed 175 LNG vehicles, reinforcing its commitment to leading India's transition to cleaner trucking solutions, said CEO Anirudh Bhuwalka.
