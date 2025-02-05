Blue Energy Motors Boosts LNG Fleet for CONCOR

Blue Energy Motors announced it has secured another tender from the Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) for the supply of 50 LNG-powered trucks. Delivery to the state-run logistics operator is set to begin next month.

This order follows the successful rollout of over 125 LNG trucks in collaboration with CONCOR, proving the efficacy and reliability of LNG technology in freight transportation.

With this latest expansion, Blue Energy Motors' total fleet will exceed 175 LNG vehicles, reinforcing its commitment to leading India's transition to cleaner trucking solutions, said CEO Anirudh Bhuwalka.

(With inputs from agencies.)