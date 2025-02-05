Left Menu

Peopleism: Paving the Way for a New Economic Dawn

Ashfaq Syed's 'Peopleism' offers a visionary model to address job displacement caused by automation, advocating for equitable economic systems through collaboration. By redefining technology for collective good, the book envisions a future where prosperity is shared and income isn't tied to labor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 16:50 IST
Peopleism: Paving the Way for a New Economic Dawn
Release of Ashfaq syed new book Peopleism A New Economic dawn - Building a Fairer Future. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ashfaq Syed, an advocate for people-centric economic systems, has released a groundbreaking book titled 'Peopleism: A New Economic Dawn,' which explores a revolutionary model to tackle the job displacement brought about by automation.

Through engaging dialogues between Atif, a technologist, and Sarah, an economist, Syed delves into balancing innovation with equity, envisioning a future where income is separated from labor, and collaboration replaces competition. As someone deeply committed to ensuring AI and automation benefit the collective good, Syed challenges traditional capitalist systems by presenting a bold vision of a fairer, inclusive economy.

Syed's expertise, rooted in a master's degree from Louisiana Tech University and a global career in technology, enhances his analysis of AI-driven economic transformations. His book, 'Peopleism,' provides a roadmap for an economy in which technology fosters shared prosperity, draws from real-world examples, including a case study from India, and aims to revitalize economies through cooperative business models. Available on NotionPress and Amazon, this work invites individuals to take transformative action for a technology-driven, more inclusive future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025