P C Jeweller Ltd Shines with Robust Quarterly Profit

P C Jeweller Ltd reported a significant turnaround with a consolidated net profit of Rs 147.96 crore for the December quarter. This marks a substantial shift from the Rs 197.98 crore loss last year, driven by strong festive and wedding demand, boosting income significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 17:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

P C Jeweller Ltd has made a striking financial comeback, posting a consolidated net profit of Rs 147.96 crore in the December quarter. This is a notable improvement from the Rs 197.98 crore net loss recorded in the same period last year.

The company's total income saw a dramatic rise, reaching Rs 683.44 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal year, a sharp increase from Rs 43.48 crore in the year-ago period. This surge is attributed to heightened demand during the festive and wedding seasons, according to a filing on Tuesday.

With 55 showrooms in 41 cities across 15 states, P C Jeweller has experienced robust growth fueled by increased consumer foot traffic and purchases, reflecting positively in its Q3 FY 2025 financials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

