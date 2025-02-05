Left Menu

Mukesh Ambani Unveils Ambitious Investment Plans for West Bengal

Reliance Industries' Mukesh Ambani announced plans to double investment in West Bengal to over Rs 100,000 crore by 2030. The initiative, declared at the Bengal Global Business Summit 2025, involves expansion in retail, digital, and AI infrastructure, promising significant economic development and job creation in the region.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani (Image: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a bold announcement at the Bengal Global Business Summit 2025, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani revealed that his company will double its investments in West Bengal by 2030. Addressing attendees, Ambani noted that while Reliance's investments in the state were below Rs 2,000 crore back in 2016, they have now surged to over Rs 50,000 crore.

Highlighting Reliance's unwavering commitment to West Bengal's growth, Ambani emphasized that the investments thus far have resulted in the creation of over one lakh direct jobs, boosting the state's economic development. The presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee underscored the importance of this pledge.

Further strengthening its digital outreach, Jio is set to inaugurate West Bengal's first cable landing station in Digha, enhancing fiber connectivity from next year. The company is also advancing in AI infrastructure, transforming its Kolkata Data Centre into a state-of-the-art AI-ready facility, slated for completion in nine months.

Expanding its footprint in the retail sector, Reliance plans to increase its store network to 1,700 outlets by 2028, alongside operating 2.2 million sq. ft. of warehouses in the state. Currently, the conglomerate manages over 1,300 stores across West Bengal.

With the New Energy Initiative gearing up for a 2025 launch, the 8th edition of the Bengal Global Business Summit highlighted West Bengal's burgeoning economic landscape, marked by its rapid growth and diverse industrial base.

(With inputs from agencies.)

