Patanjali Group Teams Up with IBSFINtech to Revolutionize Treasury Management

Patanjali Group has collaborated with IBSFINtech to enhance its treasury and trade finance operations. The integration of IBSFINtech's platform within Patanjali's ERP system provides real-time analytics, boosts decision-making capabilities, and aligns with the company's global expansion efforts by addressing international financial complexities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 19:05 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
In a significant move, the Patanjali Group has announced its partnership with IBSFINtech, a renowned leader in Treasury Management Solutions. The association aims to seamlessly integrate IBSFINtech's advanced platform with Patanjali's existing ERP infrastructure, marking a new milestone in their treasury and trade finance operations.

Patanjali views this collaboration as a strategic step toward digital transformation. The integration promises enhanced risk management, agility, and resilience within the organization, facilitated by advanced real-time analytics and insights. According to Sanjeev Asthana, CEO of Patanjali Foods, this evolution not only modernizes their financial operations but also aligns with their global expansion strategy.

Reflecting on the collaboration, Kumar Rajesh, CFO of Patanjali Group, emphasized the project's role in enhancing transparency and empowering governance structures. Priyendu Jha, the VP and Head of Treasury Management, highlighted the importance of automation in harmonizing global operations. CM Grover, MD & CEO of IBSFINtech, expressed pride in partnering with the iconic Patanjali brand, helping them streamline and optimize financial planning on a global scale.

