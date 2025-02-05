Record-Breaking Freight Operations Boost India's Logistics Efficiency

The Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) has marked a significant achievement in January 2025, with the Railway Ministry highlighting newfound efficiencies in logistics and transportation. Operating an average of 391 trains daily, the corridor is setting new industry standards.

The Eastern and Western lines of the DFC saw substantial activity, with the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC) averaging 209 trains per day and the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) 182. This uptick reflects the corridor's critical role in industrial and economic expansion.

Notably, the corridor's effectiveness is aiding the Maha-Kumbh Mela's logistics. The DFC has successfully rerouted freight from adjacent railways, ensuring the smooth operation of Mahakumbh Special trains amid the religious gathering's traffic demands.

