Record-Breaking Freight Operations Boost India's Logistics Efficiency

The Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) has set a new standard in January 2025 for logistics efficiency in India, as noted by the Railway Ministry. With an average of 391 trains operated daily, the corridor enhances industrial growth and supports the Maha-Kumbh Mela with seamless passenger and freight transport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 19:10 IST
The Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) has marked a significant achievement in January 2025, with the Railway Ministry highlighting newfound efficiencies in logistics and transportation. Operating an average of 391 trains daily, the corridor is setting new industry standards.

The Eastern and Western lines of the DFC saw substantial activity, with the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC) averaging 209 trains per day and the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) 182. This uptick reflects the corridor's critical role in industrial and economic expansion.

Notably, the corridor's effectiveness is aiding the Maha-Kumbh Mela's logistics. The DFC has successfully rerouted freight from adjacent railways, ensuring the smooth operation of Mahakumbh Special trains amid the religious gathering's traffic demands.

