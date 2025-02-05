Scooter Rider Hit with Hefty Fine for Traffic Violations
A Bengaluru scooter rider paid a hefty fine of Rs 1.6 lakh for 311 unresolved traffic violations after his vehicle was seized by traffic police. The fines stretched over 20 meters when printed. He paid the amount and received warnings to comply with traffic laws in the future.
A Bengaluru scooter rider found himself facing a hefty penalty of Rs 1.6 lakh for 311 outstanding traffic violations. City traffic police seized the gearless scooter earlier this week, officials confirmed on Wednesday.
The fines accumulated over numerous incidents, with receipts combining to span an astonishing 20 meters. City Market Traffic Police took the vehicle into custody on Monday, subsequently notifying the owner to settle his dues.
The Bengaluru Traffic Police reported on their 'X' account that they tracked down the violator on February 3. The vehicle was released the next day after the payment was made. The scooter's owner was admonished and instructed to adhere to traffic rules stringently henceforth.
