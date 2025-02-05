Left Menu

Scooter Rider Hit with Hefty Fine for Traffic Violations

A Bengaluru scooter rider paid a hefty fine of Rs 1.6 lakh for 311 unresolved traffic violations after his vehicle was seized by traffic police. The fines stretched over 20 meters when printed. He paid the amount and received warnings to comply with traffic laws in the future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-02-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 19:44 IST
Scooter Rider Hit with Hefty Fine for Traffic Violations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Bengaluru scooter rider found himself facing a hefty penalty of Rs 1.6 lakh for 311 outstanding traffic violations. City traffic police seized the gearless scooter earlier this week, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

The fines accumulated over numerous incidents, with receipts combining to span an astonishing 20 meters. City Market Traffic Police took the vehicle into custody on Monday, subsequently notifying the owner to settle his dues.

The Bengaluru Traffic Police reported on their 'X' account that they tracked down the violator on February 3. The vehicle was released the next day after the payment was made. The scooter's owner was admonished and instructed to adhere to traffic rules stringently henceforth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025