Gujarat's Engineering Feat: 100-Metre Steel Girder in Bullet Train Project

The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has announced the successful launch of a 100-metre-long steel girder over four railway tracks in Gujarat, a significant milestone for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project.

The infrastructure work entails laying a robust steel framework over Western Railways and the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) between Kim and Sayan villages in Surat district. This steel structure, spanning 14.3 metres in width and weighing 1,432 metric tonnes, was meticulously crafted in Bhuj and then transported to the site for installation.

Drawing from Japanese expertise, this endeavor highlights India's growing capacity to use domestic resources under the 'Make in India' initiative. The NHSRCL has launched six of the 17 planned steel bridges in Gujarat's 508-km corridor, with another 60-metre span set to be built over an irrigation canal nearby.

