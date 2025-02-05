Left Menu

Gujarat's Engineering Feat: 100-Metre Steel Girder in Bullet Train Project

A 100-metre-long steel girder has been launched over railway tracks in Gujarat for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train. Built under the 'Make in India' initiative, the project showcases India's emerging self-reliance in infrastructure development. This is the sixth of 17 planned steel bridges in the Gujarat section.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 05-02-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 21:05 IST
Gujarat's Engineering Feat: 100-Metre Steel Girder in Bullet Train Project
  • Country:
  • India

The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has announced the successful launch of a 100-metre-long steel girder over four railway tracks in Gujarat, a significant milestone for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project.

The infrastructure work entails laying a robust steel framework over Western Railways and the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) between Kim and Sayan villages in Surat district. This steel structure, spanning 14.3 metres in width and weighing 1,432 metric tonnes, was meticulously crafted in Bhuj and then transported to the site for installation.

Drawing from Japanese expertise, this endeavor highlights India's growing capacity to use domestic resources under the 'Make in India' initiative. The NHSRCL has launched six of the 17 planned steel bridges in Gujarat's 508-km corridor, with another 60-metre span set to be built over an irrigation canal nearby.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025