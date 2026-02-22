Mystery Murders at the Border: Uncovering the Truth Behind Punjab Police Shootings

In a shocking turn of events, two Punjab Police personnel were found shot dead at a checkpost in Gurdaspur district near the Indo-Pak border early on Sunday. Officials identified the victims as Assistant Sub Inspector Gurnam Singh and Home Guard Ashok Kumar, stationed just 2 kilometers from the border.

Posters alleging responsibility by the group Tehreek-e-Taliban Hindustan circulated on social media, though police withheld confirmation. CCTV footage shows unidentified men near the site at 1:30 am, while the area remains under scrutiny due to its notoriety for smuggling activities, including narcotics and weapons via drones.

The incident has prompted demands for a thorough investigation, with political leaders stressing transparent inquiries to uncover the truth. With regional implications at stake, calls for federal intervention highlight the seriousness and mystery surrounding the killings.