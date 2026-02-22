Left Menu

Mystery Murders at the Border: Uncovering the Truth Behind Punjab Police Shootings

Two Punjab Police personnel were discovered shot dead at a checkpost near the Indo-Pak border, raising security concerns. Posters from an outfit called Tehreek-e-Taliban Hindustan claimed responsibility, but police have not confirmed this link. The area is a hotspot for cross-border smuggling, adding complexity to the investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-02-2026 22:30 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 22:30 IST
Mystery Murders at the Border: Uncovering the Truth Behind Punjab Police Shootings
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events, two Punjab Police personnel were found shot dead at a checkpost in Gurdaspur district near the Indo-Pak border early on Sunday. Officials identified the victims as Assistant Sub Inspector Gurnam Singh and Home Guard Ashok Kumar, stationed just 2 kilometers from the border.

Posters alleging responsibility by the group Tehreek-e-Taliban Hindustan circulated on social media, though police withheld confirmation. CCTV footage shows unidentified men near the site at 1:30 am, while the area remains under scrutiny due to its notoriety for smuggling activities, including narcotics and weapons via drones.

The incident has prompted demands for a thorough investigation, with political leaders stressing transparent inquiries to uncover the truth. With regional implications at stake, calls for federal intervention highlight the seriousness and mystery surrounding the killings.

TRENDING

1
Caste Politics Clash: Siddaramaiah and Kumaraswamy's War of Words

Caste Politics Clash: Siddaramaiah and Kumaraswamy's War of Words

 India
2
Mystery Murders at the Border: Uncovering the Truth Behind Punjab Police Shootings

Mystery Murders at the Border: Uncovering the Truth Behind Punjab Police Sho...

 India
3
Luxury Car Crash: Officers Injured at Checkpoint

Luxury Car Crash: Officers Injured at Checkpoint

 India
4
India-Israel Ties: A Strategic Partnership Unfolds

India-Israel Ties: A Strategic Partnership Unfolds

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026