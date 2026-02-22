Caste Politics Clash: Siddaramaiah and Kumaraswamy's War of Words

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy have sparked a fierce verbal battle over issues of caste politics, family dominance, and social justice in the state. The conflict intensified after Siddaramaiah dismissed Kumaraswamy's claims of using caste for political gain.

In response, Siddaramaiah criticized the JD(S) leadership for alleged familial bias, singling out JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda and his family for using caste as a vote bank. He emphasized Congress's role in nurturing Vokkaliga leaders, asserting Congress's commitment to inclusivity.

Counterattacking, Kumaraswamy accused Siddaramaiah of undermining social justice and questioned his intentions. Highlighting Deve Gowda's contributions to Siddaramaiah's political rise, he defended his father's legacy and criticized Siddaramaiah's leadership style and portrayal of social justice.