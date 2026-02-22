Luxury Car Crash: Officers Injured at Checkpoint
In a shocking incident, two police officers sustained injuries after a luxury car, reportedly a speeding BMW, collided with a barrier at a checkpoint on Saturday evening. Authorities revealed that the officers, Sub-Inspector Raghuveer Kaparvan and Additional Sub-Inspector Manoj Kumar, were at the scene managing traffic when they signaled the vehicle to halt.
Despite the officers' clear signals, the driver failed to stop, leading to a crash that sent both Kaparvan and Kumar to the hospital. According to officials, the officers are currently undergoing treatment but have been reported to be in stable condition.
The incident has raised concerns over vehicular compliance at checkpoints and underscores the risks faced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty. Investigations are underway to apprehend the driver responsible for the hit-and-run.
