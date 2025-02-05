Left Menu

Aviation Safety Measures Heightened After Deadly Midair Collision

The FAA and NTSB are briefing senators about a recent midair collision between an American Airlines jet and a military helicopter near Washington Reagan National Airport, which resulted in 67 fatalities. The FAA has imposed restrictions on helicopter flights in the vicinity to enhance safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-02-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 22:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are set to provide senators with a briefing on last week's tragic midair collision near Washington Reagan National Airport. The incident involved an American Airlines passenger jet and a military helicopter, resulting in the deaths of 67 people, according to a committee aide.

In response to the collision, the FAA has enacted stringent restrictions on helicopter flights around Reagan National Airport. These measures, expected to last until late February, allow exceptions only for police, medical helicopters, air defense, and presidential air transport, as stated by the FAA.

The FAA's notice, issued Tuesday, further specifies that civilian airplanes are prohibited from flying in the area near the airport whenever helicopters are in operation, aiming to bolster aviation safety following the tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

