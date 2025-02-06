Left Menu

Guatemala Increases Acceptance of U.S. Deportation Flights by 40%

Guatemala agrees to accept a 40% increase in deportation flights from the U.S. after discussions between President Bernardo Arevalo and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The agreement includes taking in Guatemalans and deportees of other nationalities, with U.S. support for returning non-Guatemalans to their homelands.

Updated: 06-02-2025 00:08 IST
Guatemala Increases Acceptance of U.S. Deportation Flights by 40%
In a significant development, Guatemala announced an agreement to accept a 40% increase in deportation flights from the United States. This decision followed a meeting between Guatemala's President Bernardo Arevalo and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

According to Secretary Rubio, the Central American nation has committed not only to accepting Guatemalans but also deportees of other nationalities. The United States has assured its support towards Guatemala's efforts to repatriate non-Guatemalan deportees to their respective homelands.

This move underscores the strengthening ties between the U.S. and Guatemala as they collaborate on migration challenges. It reflects Guatemala's willingness to address regional migration issues and align more closely with U.S. policies on deportation and repatriation.

