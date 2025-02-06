EU Reaffirms Commitment to Two-State Solution for Middle East Peace
An EU spokesperson emphasized Gaza's crucial role in a future Palestinian state while reiterating the European Union's commitment to the two-state solution as the key to achieving lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 06-02-2025 00:20 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 00:20 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
An EU foreign policy spokesperson stressed on Wednesday that Gaza should be an essential component of a future Palestinian state. He noted the European Union's steadfast commitment to achieving peace through a two-state solution for Israelis and Palestinians.
In response to President Trump's remarks, the spokesperson reaffirmed the EU's position, insisting that a two-state resolution remains the only viable path to attaining lasting peace for both parties involved.
He underscored the importance of recognizing Gaza as an integral part of any prospective Palestinian state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Friedrich Merz: A Vision for Germany's Assertive Foreign Policy
Trump's 'Golden Age': New Foreign Policy Approach Sparks Global Reactions
Trump's Retaliatory Measures Against Colombia: A New Chapter in U.S. Foreign Policy
Arab Leaders Unite in Cairo for Middle East Peace Dialogue
'JFK's Forgotten Crises' speaks of happenings in name of foreign policy when country was facing many challenges: PM Narendra Modi.