EU Reaffirms Commitment to Two-State Solution for Middle East Peace

An EU foreign policy spokesperson stressed on Wednesday that Gaza should be an essential component of a future Palestinian state. He noted the European Union's steadfast commitment to achieving peace through a two-state solution for Israelis and Palestinians.

In response to President Trump's remarks, the spokesperson reaffirmed the EU's position, insisting that a two-state resolution remains the only viable path to attaining lasting peace for both parties involved.

He underscored the importance of recognizing Gaza as an integral part of any prospective Palestinian state.

