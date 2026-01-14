Left Menu

U.S. Takes Control: Seizing Shadow Fleet of Venezuelan Oil

The U.S. government has intensified its efforts to control Venezuelan oil by seizing tankers involved in the trade. This move is part of a broader strategy to exert pressure on Venezuela and its president, Nicolas Maduro. Recent actions involve filing court warrants for civil forfeiture and targeting a 'shadow fleet' of unregulated ships.

Updated: 14-01-2026 02:44 IST
The United States government has escalated its campaign to control Venezuelan oil exports, filing for court warrants to seize tankers linked to the trade, according to sources familiar with the situation. This step is part of the U.S.'s effort to oust Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and assert authority over the oil industry.

In recent weeks, the U.S. military and Coast Guard have intercepted five vessels suspected of carrying Venezuelan oil. The Trump administration plans to maintain indefinite oversight of Venezuelan resources, following a blockade that halted exports in December, now resuming under strict U.S. supervision.

Further actions involve civil forfeiture filings in Washington, D.C., enabling the acquisition of cargoes and vessels involved in the trade. While the exact number of seizure warrants remains unclear, enforcement targets a 'shadow fleet' of tankers transporting oil from sanctioned countries like Venezuela, Iran, and Russia.

