Mikaela Shiffrin Dominates Slalom Again: Record 107th Win

Mikaela Shiffrin secured her 107th World Cup victory in Flachau, leading a U.S. slalom one-two with Paula Moltzan. Despite recent competition, Shiffrin continues her impressive record with six wins this season and carries strong momentum into the upcoming Milano Cortina Olympics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2026 02:42 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 02:42 IST
Mikaela Shiffrin

Mikaela Shiffrin returned to winning form on Tuesday, securing her 107th World Cup victory in slalom at the Austrian resort of Flachau. The American alpine skiing sensation led her compatriot Paula Moltzan to a one-two finish, further cementing her status as the most successful World Cup Alpine skier in history.

Shiffrin's commanding performance saw her lead by 0.19 seconds after the first run, then extending her advantage to 0.41 seconds over the two legs of this floodlit night race. This marks her sixth slalom win this season and her sixth career victory in Flachau.

As the Milano Cortina Olympics approach, Austria's Katharina Truppe took third place while Switzerland's Camille Rast, who defeated Shiffrin earlier this month in Kranjska Gora, finished fourth. The slalom in Spindleruv Mlyn on January 25 represents the last chance for adjustments before the Games.

(With inputs from agencies.)

