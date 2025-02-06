Tragic Collision: Final Victims Identified in Potomac Midair Disaster

Authorities have confirmed the identities of all 67 victims in last week's devastating midair collision over the Potomac River involving an American Airlines passenger jet and a military helicopter. The tragic incident has led to a comprehensive response from various agencies coordinating the recovery operations.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced that substantial progress is being made in retrieving major airplane components from the river, which lies close to Washington's Reagan National Airport. This effort forms a critical part of the ongoing investigation into the incident.

Following the removal of the primary aircraft debris, crane operations will shift their focus to recovering the Army Black Hawk helicopter, marking a significant step forward in clearing the crash site amidst heightened safety and environmental concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)