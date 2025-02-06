Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Final Victims Identified in Potomac Midair Disaster

Officials have confirmed the identities of the 67 victims of the collision between an American Airlines jet and a military helicopter over the Potomac River. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is working to remove the aircraft debris near Washington's Reagan National Airport, with crane operations set to retrieve the Army Black Hawk helicopter next.

Updated: 06-02-2025 03:12 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 03:12 IST
Authorities have confirmed the identities of all 67 victims in last week's devastating midair collision over the Potomac River involving an American Airlines passenger jet and a military helicopter. The tragic incident has led to a comprehensive response from various agencies coordinating the recovery operations.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced that substantial progress is being made in retrieving major airplane components from the river, which lies close to Washington's Reagan National Airport. This effort forms a critical part of the ongoing investigation into the incident.

Following the removal of the primary aircraft debris, crane operations will shift their focus to recovering the Army Black Hawk helicopter, marking a significant step forward in clearing the crash site amidst heightened safety and environmental concerns.

