SUD Life Unveils Guaranteed Savings with 'Guarantee Royale' Plan

In a strategic move to cater to individuals seeking financial stability and assurance, SUD Life has launched its 'SUD Life Guarantee Royale' plan, a non-linked, non-participating individual savings option. This plan promises to provide guaranteed financial security to policyholders and their loved ones, seamlessly aligning with life's pivotal milestones.

The 'SUD Life Guarantee Royale' offers a unique combination of a guaranteed lump-sum payout coupled with lucrative savings options aimed at meeting financial goals. With guarantees such as the sum assured on maturity, along with assured additions and loyalty additions, this plan stands out. Women policyholders can benefit from a five percent discount on the first-year annualized premium. The online acquisition of this plan further underscores its accessibility and is accompanied by enhanced maturity benefits and tax incentives.

Speaking on the product launch, Shri Abhay Tewari, MD & CEO of SUD Life, highlighted the plan's design to deliver consistent benefits, unaffected by market interest rate fluctuations. He underscored its suitability for those seeking reliable saving strategies, offering peace of mind in a volatile financial environment. Take this proactive step towards financial stability today and ensure a secured future for you and your loved ones.

