Adar Poonawalla's Strategic Investment to Propel AstaGuru into Global Artscape

Adar Poonawalla invests in AstaGuru to acquire a 20% stake, aiming to expand the auction house's reach. The partnership seeks to revolutionize the art auction industry by elevating the digital experience and promoting Indian art globally, leveraging AI and creating lasting legacies for artists and collectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-02-2025 10:40 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 10:40 IST
AstaGuru Auction House Announces Strategic Investment from Adar Poonawalla. Image Credit: ANI
AstaGuru, a leading auction house in India, has received a strategic investment from Adar Poonawalla's family office, acquiring nearly 20% of the company. This move underscores a shared vision to widen its footprint in both domestic and international markets.

Adar Poonawalla is well-known for his passion for art and collectibles. With over a decade of experience in collecting Indian and international art, he aims to leverage this investment to foster a digital ecosystem that allows broader access to fine art across different regions.

The partnership's objective is clear: to innovate the luxury auction industry and enhance the global appreciation of Indian art. By utilizing advanced artificial intelligence, AstaGuru intends to refine the user experience, creating a platform for building legacies that connect past and future generations.

