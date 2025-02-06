Adar Poonawalla's Strategic Investment to Propel AstaGuru into Global Artscape

AstaGuru, a leading auction house in India, has received a strategic investment from Adar Poonawalla's family office, acquiring nearly 20% of the company. This move underscores a shared vision to widen its footprint in both domestic and international markets.

Adar Poonawalla is well-known for his passion for art and collectibles. With over a decade of experience in collecting Indian and international art, he aims to leverage this investment to foster a digital ecosystem that allows broader access to fine art across different regions.

The partnership's objective is clear: to innovate the luxury auction industry and enhance the global appreciation of Indian art. By utilizing advanced artificial intelligence, AstaGuru intends to refine the user experience, creating a platform for building legacies that connect past and future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)