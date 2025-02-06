Trent Ltd Sees Robust Growth with Strategic Expansion

Tata Group's retail arm, Trent Ltd, unveiled a remarkable 34% surge in its net profit for the December quarter, reaching Rs 496.54 crore. The growth was propelled by the strategic expansion of its store network and enhanced value propositions, the company announced on Thursday.

Trent's consolidated revenue registered a 34.32% rise, hitting Rs 4,656.56 crore during the October-December period. This uptick was complemented by increased expenses, which grew by 32%, totaling Rs 4,096.08 crore. The retail giant operates under brands like Westside, Zudio, and Star, bolstering its footprint across 201 cities with over 850 fashion stores.

Chairman Noel N Tata emphasized the firm's commitment to both expansion and store quality improvement. The company made significant strides in adding new stores, including international locations in Dubai, while maintaining consistent margins. Trent continues to leverage technology and supply chain investments to cement its market position.

(With inputs from agencies.)