Footwear and Leather Sector Gets Boost from 2025 Budget

The 2025 Union Budget unveils a scheme to invigorate the footwear and leather sectors in India, enhancing manufacturing and exports. The initiative focuses on design, production, and machinery improvements. Aimed at creating 22 lakh jobs, the scheme also simplifies duties to boost value-oriented exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2025 15:02 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 14:53 IST
Union Budget FY25 Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The 2025 Union Budget has unveiled a transformative scheme targeting the footwear and leather sectors, promising a substantial boost in manufacturing, export capacity, and job creation, according to a senior government official.

Joint Secretary in the Department of Commerce, Vimal Anand, emphasized that this scheme will support critical areas such as design, component manufacturing, and necessary machinery for production. The announcement comes as a part of a special package combining credit enhancements and duty rationalizations.

This initiative is anticipated to generate jobs for 22 lakh individuals, achieve a turnover of Rs 4 lakh crore, and exceed Rs 1.1 lakh crore in exports. The scheme includes duty exemptions on specific leather imports and exports, enhancing value additions from smaller tanners and promoting India as a key player in global markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

