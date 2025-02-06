Dhruv Consultancy Flourishes with New Contracts & Strong Financials

Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd., a major player in India's infrastructure consultancy sector, has reported impressive unaudited financial results for the third quarter and nine months of FY25. The firm achieved a total income of Rs 22.56 crore and a net profit of Rs 2.15 crore in Q3, reflecting strong performance despite various challenges.

The company also unveiled new strategic contract wins. Among them is a landmark General Consultant contract for the West Central Railway Construction Organization, worth Rs11.05 crore, signifying Dhruv's entry into the railway consultancy domain. Additionally, Dhruv was awarded significant infrastructure consultancy projects for major road and bridge developments across India and has been shortlisted for an infrastructure feasibility project in Bangladesh.

Dhruv's managing director, Mrs. Tanvi Dandawate Auti, expressed satisfaction with the company's growth trajectory and the first-ever dividend distribution of Rs0.10, highlighting the commitment to enhancing shareholder value. With a robust order book and a clear path for expansion into new markets, the consultancy is well-positioned for sustained growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)