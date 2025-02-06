Left Menu

Fadnavis' Strong Stance Against Industry Harassment

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed strict action against those harassing industries, emphasizing the need for a conducive environment amidst growing global investments. He highlighted the use of AI for monitoring illegal hoardings and announced the development of a new airport in Pune to bolster its international status.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 06-02-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 16:41 IST
Fadnavis' Strong Stance Against Industry Harassment
Fadnavis
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis highlighted the state's commitment to safeguarding industries from harassment. He instructed law enforcement agencies to adopt stringent measures like invoking the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against troublemakers, irrespective of their political affiliations.

Speaking at the inauguration of new infrastructure developments in Pimpri Chinchwad, Fadnavis emphasized the importance of creating a favorable business environment as Maharashtra engages with global investors. He also addressed the rampant issue of illegal hoardings across the state, advocating for AI-assisted measures for their regulation.

Fadnavis further announced the development of a new airport at Purandar, aiming to enhance Pune's status as an international city. The initiative promises substantial compensation for land acquisitions and plans to integrate logistical facilities critical for regional economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

AI brain drain: The silent crisis undermining scientific progress

100% vulnerable? The shocking security gaps in DeepSeek's AI model

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025