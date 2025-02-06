Fadnavis' Strong Stance Against Industry Harassment

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis highlighted the state's commitment to safeguarding industries from harassment. He instructed law enforcement agencies to adopt stringent measures like invoking the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against troublemakers, irrespective of their political affiliations.

Speaking at the inauguration of new infrastructure developments in Pimpri Chinchwad, Fadnavis emphasized the importance of creating a favorable business environment as Maharashtra engages with global investors. He also addressed the rampant issue of illegal hoardings across the state, advocating for AI-assisted measures for their regulation.

Fadnavis further announced the development of a new airport at Purandar, aiming to enhance Pune's status as an international city. The initiative promises substantial compensation for land acquisitions and plans to integrate logistical facilities critical for regional economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)