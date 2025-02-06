Bharti Airtel's Spectacular Profit Surge in 2024-25

In a remarkable financial performance, Bharti Airtel has reported a staggering more than fivefold increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 16,134.6 crore for the October-December quarter of 2024-25. This represents a sharp rise from the Rs 2,876.4 crore recorded during the same period last year.

The second-largest telecom operator in India also showcased a robust revenue growth, with its operations generating Rs 45,129.3 crore, approximately 19% higher compared to the Rs 37,899.5 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, as per details filed with the stock exchanges.

This impressive financial performance underscores Bharti Airtel's strategic growth initiatives and its position within the competitive telecommunications market, reflecting an upward trajectory in both profitability and operational revenues.

