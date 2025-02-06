Trophies Galore at 2025 ACKO Drive TOTM Awards

The 2025 edition of the ACKO Drive TOTM Awards showcased the pinnacle of achievement in India's vibrant automobile industry. Held over two action-packed days in Pune, the ceremony distributed over 50 awards, spotlighting outstanding vehicles, creative communication, and influential figures while recognizing trailblazers from Pune's rich automotive history.

Mahindra & Mahindra emerged as the top honoree, sweeping several categories, including Car Manufacturer of the Year and Car of the Year with the Mahindra Thar Roxx. Royal Enfield and Maruti Suzuki also took significant accolades, emphasizing the widespread excellence across India's auto manufacturers.

The TOTM Awards continued to bolster their reputation within the industry, featuring panel discussions that explored pivotal topics like the EV Battery Ecosystem and Software Defined Vehicles. This industry summit, attended by high-profile executives, underscores the TOTM's role as a benchmark for quality and innovation in the auto sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)