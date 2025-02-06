Left Menu

Extended Trade: Broken Rice Exports to Senegal Get the Green Light

The Indian government has extended the period for exporting broken rice to Senegal until February 28, 2025. Initially banned in September 2022, exports were later permitted for nations facing food security needs. The latest decision allows shipments through National Co-operative Exports Ltd.

The Indian government has announced an extension for the export of broken rice to Senegal, now allowed until February 28, 2025. This decision was communicated via a notification released on Thursday.

The export of broken rice had been suspended as of September 8, 2022, but was subsequently amended on May 24 of the same year to meet food security requirements of various countries based on governmental requests.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade specified the extension, enabling shipments through National Co-operative Exports Ltd, highlighting the importance of supporting global food security needs.

