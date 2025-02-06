Extended Trade: Broken Rice Exports to Senegal Get the Green Light

The Indian government has announced an extension for the export of broken rice to Senegal, now allowed until February 28, 2025. This decision was communicated via a notification released on Thursday.

The export of broken rice had been suspended as of September 8, 2022, but was subsequently amended on May 24 of the same year to meet food security requirements of various countries based on governmental requests.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade specified the extension, enabling shipments through National Co-operative Exports Ltd, highlighting the importance of supporting global food security needs.

