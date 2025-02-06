Rahul Gandhi Critiques India's Energy Paradigm

Rahul Gandhi, a prominent Congress leader, criticized India for lagging in adopting new energy technologies, citing outdated economic practices dominated by monopolistic powers such as Reliance and Adani. He highlighted the need for innovation in electric motors, batteries, and optics to remain competitive globally.

During a recent interaction with Nagaland students, Gandhi emphasized the importance of decentralized power systems and the transformative nature of the energy shift. He called for these discussions to be integrated into educational curriculums to prepare younger generations for inevitable economic changes.

Gandhi also expressed concern over India's employment issues and advocated for involving marginalized communities in energy and mobility advancements. He differentiated electric vehicles from traditional engines to demonstrate the shift towards decentralizing power.

(With inputs from agencies.)