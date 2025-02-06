Bank of England's Pivotal Move Amid Inflation Concerns

The Bank of England has made a significant decision to cut interest rates, as it also revised its growth outlook for the year downwards. Officials addressed the media following the announcement, emphasizing that the inflation spike is expected to be short-lived.

Governor Andrew Bailey highlighted the possibility of future interest rate cuts, indicating that each rate-setting meeting will assess inflationary pressure to ensure the cuts are justified. They are positioned as a response to the consistent, gradual easing of underlying inflationary pressures in the UK's economy.

He noted the deteriorating metrics of business and consumer confidence, alongside a cooling labor market, reflecting weaker economic activity. Additionally, uncertainties persist regarding global trade policies, while structural economic policies are expected to take two to three years before having a noticeable effect.

(With inputs from agencies.)