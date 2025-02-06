Left Menu

Bank of England's Pivotal Move Amid Inflation Concerns

The Bank of England has reduced interest rates, predicting a temporary inflation rise and halving its growth forecast. Governor Andrew Bailey discussed the potential for further rate cuts, economic slowdown, and uncertainties in global trade. Structural policy impacts are expected to be slow, extending over a few years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 18:36 IST
Bank of England's Pivotal Move Amid Inflation Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Bank of England has made a significant decision to cut interest rates, as it also revised its growth outlook for the year downwards. Officials addressed the media following the announcement, emphasizing that the inflation spike is expected to be short-lived.

Governor Andrew Bailey highlighted the possibility of future interest rate cuts, indicating that each rate-setting meeting will assess inflationary pressure to ensure the cuts are justified. They are positioned as a response to the consistent, gradual easing of underlying inflationary pressures in the UK's economy.

He noted the deteriorating metrics of business and consumer confidence, alongside a cooling labor market, reflecting weaker economic activity. Additionally, uncertainties persist regarding global trade policies, while structural economic policies are expected to take two to three years before having a noticeable effect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025