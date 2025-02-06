IMF Monitors U.S. Trade Movements and Policy Shifts

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is paying close attention to developments in the United States, particularly the Trump administration's decisions to suspend foreign aid and impose tariffs on China. At this juncture, however, the IMF refrains from making definitive assessments regarding the potential impacts of these measures.

Consistently warning of the risks posed by protectionist moves, including trade restrictions and rising uncertainty, the IMF cautions that such actions could impede global economic growth. According to spokesperson Julie Kozack, the repercussions of the U.S. tariffs will hinge on how other nations and consumers react, as well as future trade evolutions.

When questioned about certain members of President Trump's administration advocating for a U.S. withdrawal from the IMF, Kozack emphasized the organization's longstanding history of collaboration with different U.S. governments. She expressed the IMF's eagerness to maintain these crucial partnerships moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)