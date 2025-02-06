FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is set to announce a strategic reduction in flight arrivals at Washington Reagan National Airport following a tragic collision that claimed 67 lives. According to a memo seen by Reuters, the FAA informed airlines of a cut in maximum arrival rates from 28 to 26 per hour. This move aims to mitigate safety risks but is expected to lengthen average flight delays by ten minutes.

The decision comes amidst heightened concern for air traffic control personnel, who face increased stress levels. As of now, it remains uncertain whether airlines will need to cancel any flights due to these adjustments. On Thursday, members of the Senate Commerce Committee are being briefed by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) about the ongoing investigation.

Meanwhile, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is reconsidering pre-collision rules that allowed reduced air traffic control staffing. In a bid to enhance safety, Duffy is expected to announce initiatives to boost air traffic control staffing and training. The FAA currently lacks around 3,000 air traffic controllers across its towers, which are plagued by staffing shortages.

(With inputs from agencies.)