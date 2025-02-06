Public Sector Banks Achieve Historic Profit Surge

Public Sector Banks (PSBs) in India have reached a remarkable milestone, reporting a record-breaking net profit of Rs 1,29,426 crore for the period of April to December 2024. This marks a 31.3% increase compared to the previous year, according to the Ministry of Finance. Additionally, the aggregate operating profit also experienced a substantial rise, amounting to Rs 2,20,243 crore.

Underpinning this financial success is a notable enhancement in asset quality, with the net non-performing assets (NPA) ratio hitting an all-time low of 0.59%. The total net NPA stood at Rs 61,252 crore, highlighting effective policy measures that have fortified the banking sector. Furthermore, PSBs recorded an 11.0% year-on-year growth in total business, which soared to Rs 242.27 lakh crore.

The growth in deposits, which increased by 9.8% year-on-year, has reinforced the banks' robust financial standing. Credit growth was reported at 12.4%, with retail credit climbing by 16.6%, agriculture credit by 12.9%, and MSME credit by 12.5%. A significant aspect of PSBs' performance is their robust capital base, with the Capital to Risk Weighted Assets Ratio (CRAR) standing at 14.83%, well above the regulatory requirement.

This exceptional performance underscores the success of recent policy and process reforms in the banking sector. Measures such as improved credit discipline, better recognition and resolution of stressed assets, responsible lending, governance reforms, financial inclusion initiatives, and rapid technology adoption have been pivotal. With adequate capital buffers and a strategically positioned credit portfolio, PSBs are fully poised to meet credit demands, focusing particularly on agriculture, MSMEs, and infrastructure development.

The emphasis on strengthening the banking sector is expected to sustain financial growth, contributing significantly to the broader economic expansion in the upcoming quarters.

(With inputs from agencies.)