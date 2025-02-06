Left Menu

Poverty to Prosperity: Ram Sagar's Remarkable Journey

Under the Yogi Adityanath government's Zero Poverty Scheme, Ram Sagar, from Silauli village, secured a job at Ashok Leyland. The initiative aims to uplift impoverished families. The government transferred land for an upcoming electric bus plant, part of a broader employment strategy, providing training and job opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 06-02-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 22:40 IST
On Thursday, a transformative opportunity presented itself for Ram Sagar from Silauli village, as he secured a job with Ashok Leyland, a leading truck manufacturer.

This opportunity came under the Yogi Adityanath government's Zero Poverty Scheme, a strategic initiative aimed at uplifting the state's impoverished by securing employment and ensuring a minimum annual income of Rs 1,25,000 for thousands.

The state government has allocated land for a new electric bus manufacturing plant, signaling hope for employment expansion under a signed MoU to create over 12,000 jobs in Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

