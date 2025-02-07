Sluggish Job Growth Fails to Spur Rate Cuts Amid Economic Uncertainty

In January, U.S. job growth likely took a hit, constrained by wildfires in California and harsh winter weather. Though the slowdown in employment figures emerged, it's not substantial enough to prompt the Federal Reserve to reconsider interest rate cuts in the first half of the year.

The employment report, a key Labor Department release, will reflect adjustments like benchmark revisions and updates to seasonal factors. Despite these alterations, economists predict a stable labor market, with unemployment holding at 4.1% and wages showing steady increases.

Economic resilience, driven by a robust labor market, has allowed the Federal Reserve to halt rate cuts while assessing policy impacts from the Trump administration. This backdrop sees a Reuters survey forecasting 170,000 new jobs, a slowdown from December's 256,000, with industries hit by fires and cold weather being the most affected.

