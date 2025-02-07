Left Menu

Sluggish Job Growth Fails to Spur Rate Cuts Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. job growth in January slowed due to California wildfires and cold weather across the country. Despite benchmark revisions and seasonal adjustments in employment data, economists maintain a positive labor market outlook. The Federal Reserve paused rate cuts, with expectations of future economic policy impacts.

Updated: 07-02-2025 10:43 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 10:34 IST
In January, U.S. job growth likely took a hit, constrained by wildfires in California and harsh winter weather. Though the slowdown in employment figures emerged, it's not substantial enough to prompt the Federal Reserve to reconsider interest rate cuts in the first half of the year.

The employment report, a key Labor Department release, will reflect adjustments like benchmark revisions and updates to seasonal factors. Despite these alterations, economists predict a stable labor market, with unemployment holding at 4.1% and wages showing steady increases.

Economic resilience, driven by a robust labor market, has allowed the Federal Reserve to halt rate cuts while assessing policy impacts from the Trump administration. This backdrop sees a Reuters survey forecasting 170,000 new jobs, a slowdown from December's 256,000, with industries hit by fires and cold weather being the most affected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

