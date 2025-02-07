Left Menu

RBI's Vision: Aspiring for 7% Economic Growth Amid Favorable Inflation Outlook

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra emphasized India's potential to achieve over 7% growth, despite current projections of 6.7% for 2025-26. He highlighted prioritizing inflation management while supporting growth. Recent monetary policies aim to align inflation with a 4% target as food inflation pressures ease and economic conditions evolve.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 14:10 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 14:10 IST
RBI's Vision: Aspiring for 7% Economic Growth Amid Favorable Inflation Outlook
RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra (Image: YouTube/RBI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant statement at a post MPC press conference, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra expressed optimism about India's economic prospects, forecasting the potential for exceeding 7% growth. His remarks come as the government projects a growth rate of 6.3-6.8% for the 2025-26 fiscal year, with the RBI estimating a 6.7% rate.

Governor Malhotra stressed the Reserve Bank's commitment to balancing inflation and growth, emphasizing the importance of inflation management as a primary objective. With inflationary pressures anticipated to decline, Malhotra noted that the RBI is positioned to adopt a more growth-supportive stance while maintaining a neutral policy approach.

Addressing expectations, he stated that the RBI aims to align inflation around the 4% target, as consumer price index inflation is projected to ease to 4.8% in 2024-25 and further moderate in 2025-26. The recent decision to reduce the policy rate by 25 bps underscores a strategic shift towards fostering economic expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
2
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
3
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
4
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025