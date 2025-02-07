RBI's Vision: Aspiring for 7% Economic Growth Amid Favorable Inflation Outlook

In a significant statement at a post MPC press conference, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra expressed optimism about India's economic prospects, forecasting the potential for exceeding 7% growth. His remarks come as the government projects a growth rate of 6.3-6.8% for the 2025-26 fiscal year, with the RBI estimating a 6.7% rate.

Governor Malhotra stressed the Reserve Bank's commitment to balancing inflation and growth, emphasizing the importance of inflation management as a primary objective. With inflationary pressures anticipated to decline, Malhotra noted that the RBI is positioned to adopt a more growth-supportive stance while maintaining a neutral policy approach.

Addressing expectations, he stated that the RBI aims to align inflation around the 4% target, as consumer price index inflation is projected to ease to 4.8% in 2024-25 and further moderate in 2025-26. The recent decision to reduce the policy rate by 25 bps underscores a strategic shift towards fostering economic expansion.

