Left Menu

UK House Prices Surge Amid Tax Deadline Pressure

UK house prices rose by 0.7% in January, exceeding forecasts, as buyers hurried transactions before property tax hikes in April. Demand is fueled by tax incentives and favorable mortgage loans. The housing market shows resilience despite economic challenges and government initiatives to alleviate housing shortages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 14:13 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 14:13 IST
UK House Prices Surge Amid Tax Deadline Pressure

In a surprising turn, UK house prices rose by 0.7% last month, surpassing economists' forecasts. The increase was primarily driven by a rush of buyers aiming to finalize transactions before a scheduled property tax increase at the start of April, as stated by mortgage lender Halifax.

The housing market demonstrated robust activity, with early indicators signaling continued demand in the upcoming months. Contributing to this trend is the looming expiry of temporary tax incentives, particularly benefiting first-time homebuyers, set to end next month.

Despite the market's resilience, challenges persist, notably the scarcity of available properties. The government, led by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, is keen on accelerating home construction to counteract these shortages, amid a backdrop of economic uncertainties heightened by expected inflation spikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
2
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
3
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
4
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025