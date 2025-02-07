Left Menu

Lab-Grown Diamonds Thrive Under Self-Regulation

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal declared no additional regulations for the lab-grown diamond industry, asserting it has prospered with self-regulation. He emphasized the effectiveness of the current system and ongoing talks with G7 nations to avoid negative impacts on the trade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 14:46 IST
Lab-Grown Diamonds Thrive Under Self-Regulation
  • Country:
  • India

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal dismissed the need for additional regulations on the flourishing lab-grown diamond industry, emphasizing the success of its current self-regulatory framework.

During a session in the Rajya Sabha, Goyal highlighted the international acceptance of the Kimberley Process Certificate for natural diamonds, alongside existing certification systems for both lab-grown and natural variants.

He reassured that the government maintains strategic communications with industry stakeholders and seeks to protect the industry from the traceability stipulations imposed by G7 nations through constructive dialogue and market diversification.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
2
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
3
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
4
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025