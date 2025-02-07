Unveiling Vidarbha's Investment Surge: Maharashtra's Economic Leap
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced significant investments for Vidarbha, with Rs 5 lakh crore in commitments from major firms like JSW Group. These investments are part of the state's Rs 15 lakh crore MoUs inked at the World Economic Forum, promising substantial economic development and job creation in the region.
Maharashtra is poised for a transformative economic leap as Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced Rs 5 lakh crore worth of investments for the Vidarbha region. This commitment is part of the state’s larger Rs 15 lakh crore investment proposals secured at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
The 'Advantage Vidarbha' conclave saw industry giants like JSW Group pledge Rs 3 lakh crore, while other notable companies such as CEAT and EEL pledged the remaining investments across emerging sectors. With plans for a new steel plant and an airport in Gadchiroli, Fadnavis highlighted the significant progress envisioned for the region.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari emphasized Vidarbha's pivotal role in the nation's economic aspirations, asserting the projects would generate 3 lakh jobs and contribute substantially to India's USD 5 trillion economy goal. Similarly, Maharashtra Industries Minister Uday Samant countered criticism of the MoUs, reaffirming the tangible commitments by corporate leaders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
