Kennametal India's Strategic Growth Amidst Economic Headwinds

Kennametal India Limited has announced a favorable increase in sales for the second quarter of FY25, ending December 31, 2024. Sales figures reached ₹2870 million, which marks a 6% rise from the prior year's figures of ₹2708 million for the same quarter.

Despite an overall strong performance, the company's Profit Before Tax dipped slightly by 3%, standing at ₹324 million compared to ₹334 million from the previous year. This minor decline in profitability can be attributed to the product mix, as stated by Vijaykrishnan Venkatesan, Managing Director of Kennametal India.

The company remains focused on expanding volume growth across its segments by providing innovative products and complete solutions, said Venkatesan. This strategy is crucial as the Indian economic environment shows signs of softening, particularly in the transportation sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)