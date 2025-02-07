Spice Market Watch: Mumbai's Pepper and Copra Rates Surge

The spice market in Mumbai has recently seen notable shifts in the prices of black pepper and copra, two staple commodities in the region. Currently, black pepper is priced between 675 and 750, reflecting market variability.

Copra rates differ across various hubs, with Alapuzha listing at 17,000, Kozhikode at 16,800, and a notably higher price of 21,500 at Rajapur, Mumbai. Meanwhile, edible copra fetches 19,500 in Mumbai markets.

These figures underscore the dynamic nature of spice pricing driven by supply and demand, offering valuable insights to traders and consumers alike navigating the commodities landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)