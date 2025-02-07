Left Menu

Spice Market Watch: Mumbai's Pepper and Copra Rates Surge

The latest spice market update from Mumbai shows fluctuations in black pepper and copra rates. Black pepper is priced between 675 and 750, while copra rates vary across different cities. These trends provide insights into regional market dynamics and assist traders and consumers in making informed decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-02-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 15:20 IST
Spice Market Watch: Mumbai's Pepper and Copra Rates Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The spice market in Mumbai has recently seen notable shifts in the prices of black pepper and copra, two staple commodities in the region. Currently, black pepper is priced between 675 and 750, reflecting market variability.

Copra rates differ across various hubs, with Alapuzha listing at 17,000, Kozhikode at 16,800, and a notably higher price of 21,500 at Rajapur, Mumbai. Meanwhile, edible copra fetches 19,500 in Mumbai markets.

These figures underscore the dynamic nature of spice pricing driven by supply and demand, offering valuable insights to traders and consumers alike navigating the commodities landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025