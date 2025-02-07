Left Menu

Wall Street Hesitates As Jobs Data Looms and Amazon Falters

Wall Street futures were subdued as investors held back pending the January jobs report. Amazon shares dipped due to cloud unit weaknesses and low forecasts. The Fed is unlikely to adjust interest rates soon, despite high job additions. Markets, however, remained hopeful on trade deals and earnings.

Updated: 07-02-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 15:41 IST
Wall Street's main indexes showed little movement on Friday as investors remained cautious ahead of the pivotal January jobs report. Amazon.com faced pressure, seeing a 3% dip in premarket trading due to weak forecasts and challenges in its cloud computing sector.

Economists predict that U.S. job growth may have moderated in January, impacted by California wildfires and harsh weather. Despite a forecast of 170,000 new jobs, the Federal Reserve is not expected to change interest rates at its March meeting, though a rate cut is anticipated in June.

Meanwhile, markets found a glimmer of hope as earnings reports surpassed expectations and optimism about U.S.-China trade talks persisted. With 76% of 292 S&P 500 companies beating forecasts, Wall Street could still see weekly gains.

