Wall Street's Resurgence: Tech Rally and Eased Oil Woes Drive Market Recovery

Wall Street rebounded on Thursday as easing oil prices, declining Treasury yields, and strong labor data drove a tech-led rally. The Federal Reserve's recent interest rate hike was overshadowed by positive market forces. Crypto-linked stocks climbed, while banks stabilized, and core tech sectors saw substantial gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 23:52 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 23:52 IST
Wall Street's Resurgence: Tech Rally and Eased Oil Woes Drive Market Recovery
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Wall Street made a significant recovery on Thursday, driven by falling oil prices, lower U.S. Treasury yields, and robust labor data. This rally helped offset concerns stemming from the Federal Reserve's recent interest rate hike, marking its first in over three years.

The Nasdaq led the tech-driven surge as crude oil prices hit a one-week low before stabilizing amid Middle East unrest. These developments assuaged inflationary fears linked to the ongoing US-Israeli conflict against Iran.

Fed Chair Kevin Warsh emphasized a strong U.S. economy, asserting that maintaining price stability shouldn't impact employment. Meanwhile, crypto-linked stocks saw significant gains as the SEC issued a five-year exemption for tokenized stock trading.

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