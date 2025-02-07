India's Path to Viksit Bharat 2047: Bold Reforms and Global Leadership

NITI Aayog has outlined bold reforms, sustainable energy strategies, and global trade leadership as vital for India to achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047. This was discussed during a conclave in New Delhi, focusing on strengthening the economy, security, and international partnerships.

Experts emphasized the significance of trade liberalisation, tariff reductions, and technological collaborations as means to enhance India's global trade position. They also called for increased private sector investment in research and development, fiscal consolidation, and deeper integration with global supply chains.

Sovereign credit ratings, energy security, and access to critical raw materials were identified as crucial for long-term resilience, while education, skill development, and infrastructure investments were seen as necessary to harness India's demographic dividend. The role of digital public infrastructure and international cooperation in critical mineral resources were also discussed as pivotal for future growth.

