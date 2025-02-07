Left Menu

India's Path to Viksit Bharat 2047: Bold Reforms and Global Leadership

NITI Aayog highlights bold reforms, sustainable energy strategies, and global trade leadership as crucial for Viksit Bharat by 2047. Trade liberalisation, technological collaborations, and private sector investment are key discussions. Sovereign credit ratings, education, and infrastructure investments are essential for long-term resilience and leveraging demographic advantages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 15:49 IST
India's Path to Viksit Bharat 2047: Bold Reforms and Global Leadership
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

NITI Aayog has outlined bold reforms, sustainable energy strategies, and global trade leadership as vital for India to achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047. This was discussed during a conclave in New Delhi, focusing on strengthening the economy, security, and international partnerships.

Experts emphasized the significance of trade liberalisation, tariff reductions, and technological collaborations as means to enhance India's global trade position. They also called for increased private sector investment in research and development, fiscal consolidation, and deeper integration with global supply chains.

Sovereign credit ratings, energy security, and access to critical raw materials were identified as crucial for long-term resilience, while education, skill development, and infrastructure investments were seen as necessary to harness India's demographic dividend. The role of digital public infrastructure and international cooperation in critical mineral resources were also discussed as pivotal for future growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025