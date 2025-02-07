Russia Resumes Flights to Abkhazia after Three Decades

In a move expected to stir geopolitical waters, Russia is set to resume regular passenger flights to the capital of Georgia's breakaway region, Abkhazia, for the first time in 30 years. The state media announced on Friday that a test flight successfully took place from Moscow to Sukhumi.

Sukhumi has long been a cherished destination on the Black Sea, particularly popular among Russian tourists since the Soviet era. The airport closure in the 1990s was due to a conflict during which Abkhazia declared independence from Georgia. This inaugural flight, operated by private airline UVT Aero, marks a significant restoration of air travel.

Russia recognized Abkhazia and another separatist region, South Ossetia, as independent states after a brief conflict with Georgia in 2008, though most of the world still considers them part of Georgian territory. The regions also house Russian military bases. The renewal of flights hints at a slight thaw in the fraught relations between Russia and Georgia, as Georgia's Western alliances face challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)