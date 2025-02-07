RBI Rate Cut: Boosting Affordable Housing in India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reduced its benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points, a move welcomed by real estate trade associations, including CREDAI and Naredco. While the immediate impacts may be limited, this decision is anticipated to have far-reaching effects on the housing sector.

CREDAI National President Boman Irani emphasized the importance of the cut, which complements recent economic measures in the budget aimed at spurring growth. This reduction is expected to drive demand in affordable and mid-income housing sectors, particularly in Tier 2 and 3 cities, and enhance liquidity in the market.

Reactions from industry leaders highlight the potential for increased housing sales and the easing of financial burdens on homebuyers. The hope is for further cuts in upcoming monetary meetings, which would support the development of the real estate sector and ancillary industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)